Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $987.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

