Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Earnings of $11.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89. Cable One posted earnings per share of $10.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $47.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $55.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Cable One stock traded down $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,696.74. 55,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,950.94. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

