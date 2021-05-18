Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $123.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

