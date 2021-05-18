Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CW stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

