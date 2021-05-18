Zacks: Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 149,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,310. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

