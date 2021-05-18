Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Ferro reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,928,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ferro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,441,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 204,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares in the last quarter.

FOE opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Ferro has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.