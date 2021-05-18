Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.20. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,995. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.21.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

