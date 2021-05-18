Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

LII traded down $8.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.33. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,868,007. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

