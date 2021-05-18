Zacks: Brokerages Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $2.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $553.16. 446,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $397.69 and a 1-year high of $568.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.11 and its 200-day moving average is $475.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

