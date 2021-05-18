Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 293%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of OVV opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after purchasing an additional 311,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after purchasing an additional 289,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

