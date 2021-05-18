Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,727. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

