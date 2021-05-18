Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Redfin has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 759,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

