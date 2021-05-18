Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,320. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Sapiens International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

