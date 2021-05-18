Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $9,205,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 384.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,205. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $108.98 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

