Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Sell

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

AFIB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. 16,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,746. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 550.8% in the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 390,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 50.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

