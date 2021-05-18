Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $62.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.