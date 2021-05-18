Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) to Sell

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Clene in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLNN opened at $8.59 on Monday. Clene has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $511.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

