Zacks Investment Research Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after buying an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $10,323,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.