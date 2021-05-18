Zacks Investment Research Lowers Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

