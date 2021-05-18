Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.77 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $75.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,879.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

