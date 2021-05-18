Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to “Buy”

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GLNCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

