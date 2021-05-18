Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,797 shares of company stock worth $3,821,488. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

