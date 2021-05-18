Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Hits $32.67 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Zano has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and $255,734.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00006994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.46 or 1.00173713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00049658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.13 or 0.01536050 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00691226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00409456 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00181823 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,673,914 coins and its circulating supply is 10,644,414 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

