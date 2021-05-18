Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $223.86 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.