ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0034

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded 42.1% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $101.70 million and $875,108.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.15 or 0.01465520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00119583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00063814 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

