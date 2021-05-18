Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 89,498 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 56.1% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

