Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $48,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $76,022,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $168.87. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,547. The stock has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

