Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,349,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

