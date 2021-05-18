Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 23,079 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Parsons worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons during the first quarter worth $121,000. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Parsons by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in Parsons by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

