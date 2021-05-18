Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.96 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CAE by 6.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CAE by 11.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth $6,307,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

