Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

