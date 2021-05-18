Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,298 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.