Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,563 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,620 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 2,857.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,144 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 260,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

