Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

ZY stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Zymergen has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

