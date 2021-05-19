$0.05 EPS Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,983. The company has a market cap of $210.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EXFO during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

