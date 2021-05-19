-$0.12 EPS Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,250. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $21,155,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

