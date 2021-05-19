-$0.15 EPS Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,574. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $508.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

