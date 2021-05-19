$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,326 shares of company stock worth $2,255,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $16.30. 1,025,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.