-$0.34 EPS Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.03). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

