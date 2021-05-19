$0.43 EPS Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.64. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

TECK traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,795. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

