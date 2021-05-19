-$0.45 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.21). Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of ($3.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 18,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

