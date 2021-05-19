$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

AT&T stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 903,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,593,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after buying an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

