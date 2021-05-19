-$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings per share of ($1.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

