$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $100.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.92 million to $122.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $55.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $425.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.43 million to $484.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $601.14 million, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $690.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.07. 561,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

