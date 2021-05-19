1,052 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in McKesson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $318,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $197.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

