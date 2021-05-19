10,842 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deere & Company by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $81,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.69. The company has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

