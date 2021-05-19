11,600 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $4,504,115.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,012 shares of company stock worth $58,319,975 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,960. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

