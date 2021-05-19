$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.22. 1,162,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.