$16.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.77 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $70.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.22. 1,162,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

