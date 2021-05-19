$174.02 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce sales of $174.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.75 million. GasLog posted sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year sales of $764.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.71 million to $765.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $785.70 million, with estimates ranging from $776.50 million to $794.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.59%. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

