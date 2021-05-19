1,897 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,238,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

